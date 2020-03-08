TC: Juan Cruz Benvenuti hizo la pole en Centenario

Mar 08, 2020 HORA DE OPINION Automovilismo, OVACION, PORTADA 0
A bordo del Torino del equipo Laboritto Jrs., el piloto de Villa La Angostura cerró su labor en el autódromo de Centenario como el más rápido de las clasificaciones, sosteniendo una buena diferencia sobre el Ford de Mariano Werner y el Dodge de Valentín Aguirre, los más rápidos de la última sesión. VIDEO
Segundo fue Mariano Werner con Ford y tercero Valentin Aguirre con Dodge.
TURISMO CARRETERA – CENTENARIO – CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL (2 TANDAS)
|POS.
|Nº
|PILOTO
|MARCA
|VTAS
|TIEMPO
|DIF.
|1
|96
|BENVENUTI JUAN CRUZ
|TORINO
|7
|01;27.521
|2
|3
|WERNER MARIANO
|FORD
|7
|01;27.734
|0.213
|3
|5
|AGUIRRE VALENTÍN
|DODGE
|7
|01;27.826
|0.305
|4
|1
|CANAPINO AGUSTÍN
|CHEVROLET
|7
|01;28.129
|0.608
|5
|2
|URCERA JOSÉ MANUEL
|CHEVROLET
|9
|01;28.145
|0.624
|6
|11
|CASTELLANO JONATAN
|DODGE
|7
|01;28.357
|0.836
|7
|4
|ARDUSSO FACUNDO
|TORINO
|4
|01;28.402
|0.881
|8
|9
|MANGONI SANTIAGO
|CHEVROLET
|9
|01;28.418
|0.897
|9
|14
|MAZZACANE GASTÓN
|CHEVROLET
|8
|01;28.488
|0.967
|10
|118
|AGRELO MARCELO
|TORINO
|8
|01;28.489
|0.968
|11
|188
|TROSSET NICOLÁS
|DODGE
|8
|01;28.506
|0.985
|12
|68
|SANTERO JULIÁN
|FORD
|9
|01;28.555
|1.034
|13
|6
|PERNÍA LEONEL
|TORINO
|7
|01;28.596
|1.075
|14
|33
|GINI ESTEBAN
|TORINO
|8
|01;28.616
|1.095
|15
|144
|SAVINO JOSÉ IGNACIO
|FORD
|9
|01;28.637
|1.116
|16
|101
|UGALDE LIONEL
|TORINO
|8
|01;28.677
|1.156
|17
|114
|FERRANTE GASTÓN
|TORINO
|8
|01;28.730
|1.209
|18
|7
|DE BENEDICTIS JUAN BAUTISTA
|FORD
|9
|01;28.757
|1.236
|19
|27
|BONELLI NICOLÁS
|FORD
|7
|01;28.765
|1.244
|20
|77
|CIANTINI DIEGO
|TORINO
|4
|01;28.780
|1.259
|21
|44
|JALAF MATÍAS
|FORD
|9
|01;28.789
|1.268
|22
|86
|COSTANZO PABLO
|TORINO
|8
|01;28.815
|1.294
|23
|10
|LEDESMA CHRISTIAN
|CHEVROLET
|8
|01;28.830
|1.309
|24
|138
|DI PALMA LUIS JOSÉ
|DODGE
|7
|01;28.849
|1.328
|25
|111
|SILVA JUAN MANUEL
|FORD
|8
|01;28.863
|1.342
|26
|129
|RUGGIERO ALAN
|FORD
|8
|01;28.890
|1.369
|27
|107
|ORTELLI GUILLERMO
|CHEVROLET
|7
|01;28.971
|1.450
|28
|51
|GIANINI JUAN PABLO
|FORD
|7
|01;28.971
|1.450
|29
|75
|ALAUX SERGIO
|CHEVROLET
|10
|01;28.975
|1.454
|30
|123
|RODRÍGUEZ MATÍAS
|DODGE
|9
|01;28.981
|1.460
|31
|88
|PONTE MARTÍN
|DODGE
|6
|01;28.999
|1.478
|32
|53
|CATALÁN MAGNI JUAN TOMÁS
|FORD
|7
|01;29.039
|1.518
|33
|30
|DELLA MOTTA FACUNDO
|TORINO
|8
|01;29.054
|1.533
|34
|100
|OKULOVICH CARLOS
|TORINO
|4
|01;29.154
|1.633
|35
|79
|NOLESI MATHÍAS
|FORD
|9
|01;29.355
|1.834
|36
|22
|EBARLÍN JUAN JOSÉ
|CHEVROLET
|6
|01;29.373
|1.852
|37
|54
|COTIGNOLA NICOLÁS
|TORINO
|6
|01;29.375
|1.854
|38
|21
|PONCE DE LEÓN GABRIEL
|FORD
|7
|01;29.407
|1.886
|39
|26
|MORIATIS EMANUEL
|FORD
|8
|01;29.444
|1.923
|40
|17
|SPATARO EMILIANO
|TORINO
|7
|01;29.544
|2.023
|41
|82
|LAMBIRIS MAURICIO
|FORD
|8
|01;29.704
|2.183
|42
|18
|TRUCCO JUAN MARTÍN
|DODGE
|6
|01;29.772
|2.251
|43
|25
|FONTANA NORBERTO
|CHEVROLET
|7
|01;29.815
|2.294
|44
|115
|DE CARLO DIEGO
|CHEVROLET
|8
|01;29.969
|2.448
|45
|39
|BRUNO JUAN MARTÍN
|DODGE
|9
|01;30.016
|2.495
|46
|50
|DOSE CHRISTIAN
|CHEVROLET
|9
|01;30.150
|2.629
|47
|108
|VENTRICELLI LUCIANO
|FORD
|9
|01;30.790
|3.269
|PROMEDIO: 180,162 KM/H.
|RECARGO POR TIEMPO: 3/10 (TAPA) AUTO #21 G. PONCE DE LEÓN
