HORA DE OPINION – TC: Juan Cruz Benvenuti hizo la pole en Centenario

La Evolución De Las Radios!

URGENTE

TC: Juan Cruz Benvenuti hizo la pole en Centenario

Mar 08, 2020 Automovilismo, OVACION, PORTADA 0

A bordo del Torino del equipo Laboritto Jrs., el piloto de Villa La Angostura cerró su labor en el autódromo de Centenario como el más rápido de las clasificaciones, sosteniendo una buena diferencia sobre el Ford de Mariano Werner y el Dodge de Valentín Aguirre, los más rápidos de la última sesión. VIDEO

Segundo fue Mariano Werner con Ford y tercero Valentin Aguirre con Dodge.

TURISMO CARRETERA – CENTENARIO – CLASIFICACIÓN GENERAL (2 TANDAS)

POS. PILOTO MARCA VTAS TIEMPO DIF.
1 96 BENVENUTI JUAN CRUZ TORINO 7 01;27.521
2 3 WERNER MARIANO FORD 7 01;27.734 0.213
3 5 AGUIRRE VALENTÍN DODGE 7 01;27.826 0.305
4 1 CANAPINO AGUSTÍN CHEVROLET 7 01;28.129 0.608
5 2 URCERA JOSÉ MANUEL CHEVROLET 9 01;28.145 0.624
6 11 CASTELLANO JONATAN DODGE 7 01;28.357 0.836
7 4 ARDUSSO FACUNDO TORINO 4 01;28.402 0.881
8 9 MANGONI SANTIAGO CHEVROLET 9 01;28.418 0.897
9 14 MAZZACANE GASTÓN CHEVROLET 8 01;28.488 0.967
10 118 AGRELO MARCELO TORINO 8 01;28.489 0.968
11 188 TROSSET NICOLÁS DODGE 8 01;28.506 0.985
12 68 SANTERO JULIÁN FORD 9 01;28.555 1.034
13 6 PERNÍA LEONEL TORINO 7 01;28.596 1.075
14 33 GINI ESTEBAN TORINO 8 01;28.616 1.095
15 144 SAVINO JOSÉ IGNACIO FORD 9 01;28.637 1.116
16 101 UGALDE LIONEL TORINO 8 01;28.677 1.156
17 114 FERRANTE GASTÓN TORINO 8 01;28.730 1.209
18 7 DE BENEDICTIS JUAN BAUTISTA FORD 9 01;28.757 1.236
19 27 BONELLI NICOLÁS FORD 7 01;28.765 1.244
20 77 CIANTINI DIEGO TORINO 4 01;28.780 1.259
21 44 JALAF MATÍAS FORD 9 01;28.789 1.268
22 86 COSTANZO PABLO TORINO 8 01;28.815 1.294
23 10 LEDESMA CHRISTIAN CHEVROLET 8 01;28.830 1.309
24 138 DI PALMA LUIS JOSÉ DODGE 7 01;28.849 1.328
25 111 SILVA JUAN MANUEL FORD 8 01;28.863 1.342
26 129 RUGGIERO ALAN FORD 8 01;28.890 1.369
27 107 ORTELLI GUILLERMO CHEVROLET 7 01;28.971 1.450
28 51 GIANINI JUAN PABLO FORD 7 01;28.971 1.450
29 75 ALAUX SERGIO CHEVROLET 10 01;28.975 1.454
30 123 RODRÍGUEZ MATÍAS DODGE 9 01;28.981 1.460
31 88 PONTE MARTÍN DODGE 6 01;28.999 1.478
32 53 CATALÁN MAGNI JUAN TOMÁS FORD 7 01;29.039 1.518
33 30 DELLA MOTTA FACUNDO TORINO 8 01;29.054 1.533
34 100 OKULOVICH CARLOS TORINO 4 01;29.154 1.633
35 79 NOLESI MATHÍAS FORD 9 01;29.355 1.834
36 22 EBARLÍN JUAN JOSÉ CHEVROLET 6 01;29.373 1.852
37 54 COTIGNOLA NICOLÁS TORINO 6 01;29.375 1.854
38 21 PONCE DE LEÓN GABRIEL FORD 7 01;29.407 1.886
39 26 MORIATIS EMANUEL FORD 8 01;29.444 1.923
40 17 SPATARO EMILIANO TORINO 7 01;29.544 2.023
41 82 LAMBIRIS MAURICIO FORD 8 01;29.704 2.183
42 18 TRUCCO JUAN MARTÍN DODGE 6 01;29.772 2.251
43 25 FONTANA NORBERTO CHEVROLET 7 01;29.815 2.294
44 115 DE CARLO DIEGO CHEVROLET 8 01;29.969 2.448
45 39 BRUNO JUAN MARTÍN DODGE 9 01;30.016 2.495
46 50 DOSE CHRISTIAN CHEVROLET 9 01;30.150 2.629
47 108 VENTRICELLI LUCIANO FORD 9 01;30.790 3.269
PROMEDIO: 180,162 KM/H.
RECARGO POR TIEMPO: 3/10 (TAPA) AUTO #21 G. PONCE DE LEÓN
happy wheels

DEJANOS TU COMENTARIO

ELECCIONES 2019

Manu Feito: “Agradezco a Carlos Verna quien me dió la oportunidad de estar acá”

Manu Feito: “Agradezco a Carlos Verna quien me dió la...

Dic 11, 2019 0

Este martes 10 de diciembre asumió el intendente Manuel Feito.El acto se llevó a cabo en la Casa de la Cultura de Lonquimay  y en primer término se escucharon las palabras del intendente...
Leer más
Jorge Cabak dio inicio a su quinto mandato: “Hoy volvemos a compartir una fiesta de la democracia”

Jorge Cabak dio inicio a su quinto mandato:...

Dic 11, 2019 0

Abel Abeldaño: “25 de Mayo es modelo en la provincia de La Pampa, por la administración de los recursos públicos”

Abel Abeldaño: “25 de Mayo es modelo en la...

Dic 11, 2019 0

General Pico: Culminó la entrega de diplomas a las autoridades electas

General Pico: Culminó la entrega de diplomas a...

Nov 23, 2019 0

Guatraché: Recibieron su diploma intendentes del sudeste

Guatraché: Recibieron su diploma intendentes del...

Nov 22, 2019 0

BUSCANOS EN FACEBOOK

ESPACIO PUBLICITARIO

Ofertas de Empleo


DOLAR HOY

ARGENTINA – SUPERLIGA 2018-19

BUSCANOS EN TWITTER

ESTILO

Asumió el nuevo director del Museo de Historia Natural

Asumió el nuevo director del Museo de Historia Natural

Mar 02, 2020 0

Daniel Pincén fue recibido por todas las autoridades de la Secretaría de Cultura. Será una nueva mirada con raíces en los pueblos originarios, que se suma a la órbita provincial de Cultura. La...
Leer más
Murió el poeta Ernesto Cardenal

Murió el poeta Ernesto Cardenal

Mar 02, 2020 0

Convocan a inscribirse para integrar el Coro Provincial de Adultos

Convocan a inscribirse para integrar el Coro...

Feb 27, 2020 0

Más de 60 mil personas en la apertura de la Fiesta del Sol

Más de 60 mil personas en la apertura de la...

Feb 26, 2020 0

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Volver al futuro: el reencuentro de Christopher Lloyd y Michael Fox

Volver al futuro: el reencuentro de Christopher Lloyd y Michael Fox

Mar 07, 2020 0

Los actores se volvieron a reunir tres décadas después del estreno de la clásica película y conmovieron a los fans. Christopher Lloyd y Michael J. Fox volvieron a reunirse una vez más a casi 35...
Leer más
Pablo Echarri salió al cruce de Macri por su frase sobre el populismo

Pablo Echarri salió al cruce de Macri por su...

Mar 06, 2020 0

Fito Paez tiene grandes preparativos para festejar su cumpleaños 57

Fito Paez tiene grandes preparativos para...

Mar 05, 2020 0

Jorge Rojas celebró su cumpleaños en un Luxor colmado

Jorge Rojas celebró su cumpleaños en un Luxor...

Mar 05, 2020 0

ESPACIO PUBLICITARIO

SALUD

Coronavirus: detectan seis nuevos casos y ya son ocho los contagiados en Argentina

Coronavirus: detectan seis nuevos casos y ya son ocho los contagiados...

Mar 06, 2020 0

Residen en la provincia de Córdoba, Buenos Aires y la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires. Los resultados fueron analizados por el Instituto Dr. Carlos Malbrán. Seis casos nuevos de coronavirus en el...
Leer más
Se confirmó el segundo caso de Coronavirus en Argentina

Se confirmó el segundo caso de Coronavirus en...

Mar 05, 2020 0

Kohan: «No hay mosquitos transportando el dengue»

Kohan: «No hay mosquitos transportando el...

Mar 05, 2020 0

Protocolo del Sanatorio Santa Rosa por el coronavirus

Protocolo del Sanatorio Santa Rosa por el...

Mar 04, 2020 0