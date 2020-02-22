Guzmán se reunió con Georgieva: “Queremos que la recuperación de Argentina sea duradera”

.@KGeorgieva: El Ministro Guzmán y yo tuvimos otro intercambio fructífero sobre los desafíos del país y el camino a seguir para garantizar un crecimiento más sostenible e inclusivo para la #Argentina. http://ow.ly/n3t050ytdEL https://twitter.com/KGeorgieva/status/1231194730974842885 …
Declaración de la Directora Gerente del FMI sobre Argentina
Very good meeting with Minister @Martin_M_Guzman at the #G20SaudiArabia. I welcomed the Argentine authorities’ commitment to continue to deepen our engagement including through an Article IV & steps toward an IMF-supported program in the future.