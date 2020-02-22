HORA DE OPINION – Guzmán se reunió con Georgieva: “Queremos que la recuperación de Argentina sea duradera”

Guzmán se reunió con Georgieva: “Queremos que la recuperación de Argentina sea duradera”

Feb 22, 2020 Politica

En el encuentro fue en el marco del foro de ministros de finanzas de los países integrantes del G-20 que se lleva a cabo en Arabia Saudita.

El ministro de Economía, Martín Guzmán, se reunió este sábado con la titular del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI), Kristalina Georgieva, en el marco del foro de ministros de finanzas de los países integrantes del G-20 que sel leva a cabo en Arabia Saudita. Ambos profundizaron en la comprensión mutua y trazaron los lineamientos a abordar en los próximos encuentros.

La titular del FMI hizo hincapié en el liderazgo del Presidente Alberto Fernández y las medidas que se tomaron para estabilizar la economía y proteger a los más vulnerables.

Asimismo, Georgieva reafirmó su compromiso con Argentina y la intención de”ver que su economía se recupere de manera duradera, que se reduzca la pobreza y que las argentinas y los argentinos prosperen”, añadió el comunicado.

Guzmán le manifestó a la Directora Gerente la intención de Argentina de iniciar las Consultas del Artículo IV del organismo, lo que el ministro consideró “un paso valioso que permitirá profundizar el entendimiento mutuo entre el gobierno argentino y las autoridades del FMI, en el camino acontar oportunamente con un nuevo programa con el organismo”.

